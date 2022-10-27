NECAC offering weatherization tips ahead of winter

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - As the temperatures drop, NECAC officials said you don’t have to break the bank to stay warm this winter as weatherizing your house can save you money.

Housing and Development deputy director Carla Potts said they have been seeing more people reaching out to inquire about their weatherization program as it gets colder and heating costs rise. She said it’s important to feel where the wind is coming into your house, so you can use caulk or weather strips wherever there’s leakage.

“If you feel air coming in, what I always say is, that’s dollar bills going out, because that warm air that you want to have to keep your home warm, is going out those cracks and that’s just dollar bills going out,” Potts said.

She said if you are having trouble caulking or locating where the air is coming in, call experts to come in to help.

Hannibal resident Linda Krigbaum said she had her windows weatherized by NECAC back in August and it has made a big difference.

“I feel like I can stay there now,” she said. “I feel safe in my home for the first time in a long time. I don’t have to deal with gas.”

She said her first bill after the weatherization was $140 far below her expectation of $500 and she said she expects to save more as the winter months approach.

Krigbaum said as a person on a fixed income, it makes a difference for her and she encourages people check to see if their homes need to be weatherized.

For more information about weatherization you can contact your local county NECAC Office.

