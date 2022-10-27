QPS meets for K&L arena updates, safe schools program

QUINCY (WGEM) - Plans remain on track for Quincy Public Schools to seek bids in January to renovate the former K&L Arena.

Richard McNay told fellow School Board members Wednesday night that he met with Klingner and Associates representatives this week for an update on the renovation project.

“They’re moving right along, trying to put design and cost together,” McNay said. “They still hope to have it out for bid in January.”

QPS bought the former arena in June and an adjacent lot in September with plans for the facility to house the district’s transportation, maintenance and information technology departments.

McNay said there may be delays in getting some items for the facility, with a potential wait of a year for fuel tanks.

“It might be that we have the fuel at Flinn until those become available,” McNay said.

The district hopes to have the transportation department moved into the facility by summer 2023.

Also Wednesday, board members adopted a memorandum of understanding with the Regional Office of Education tied to the regional safe schools program.

ROE contracts annually with QPS to operate the school, known as The Academy, to serve students from Quincy and across the county.

QPS Attorney David Penn said meetings with Regional Superintendent Jill Reis led to minor changes in the agreement which calls for the alternative school to serve approximately 70 students based on staffing with nine coming from county districts.

ROE uses a $34,000 grant to help with funding the alternative school, Penn said, and under the revised agreement, “county students will be contributing a little bit more to help fund the program more fully.”

In other action, board members:

Learned the district was awarded a $25,000 grant from an anonymous donor to support the community health workers through the school based health care program. QPS Superintendent Todd Pettit said the community health workers have become integral in working with families to keep kids in school.

Recognized board members Carol Nichols and Jim Whitfield as Pettit presented them with Distinguished Board Leader Awards.

Celebrated “good news” in the district with Pettit highlighting accomplishments and activities from high school sports and other clubs.

