Quincy Riverfront Development Corporation plans next project to start

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Riverfront Development Corporation made plans to discuss what will be the next project happening down at the river.

President Jeff Steinkamp said now that they have a foundation, they want to make sure they have projects outlined for when the foundation starts to receive donations and grants.

Steinkamp said they have some projects started already, like the burial of Ameren lines.

“We’re going to start off on what we will call kind of ‘Section A’ and that’s right around the existing fountain down there at Clat Adams Park,” Steinkamp said. “So that’s the one we’ll take a look at first in that area and things that we put together. Also, we’re looking at the courtesy docks for the boats and stuff like that, and even our cruise line dock which would be farther south than that.”>

Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said they have two federal grant applications out right now.

Bevelheimer said the National Scenic Byways Program Grant would allow them to move forward with making a way for cruise boats to come and go on the Quincy riverfront, install a sculpture garden and start phase two of line burials.

Steinkamp said they’ll have a special meeting at 4 p.m., Nov. 16, to grasp a better understanding of what the corporation’s next step will be.

