Rain potential looks low

QUINCY (WGEM) - The area of low pressure that we are tracking will not quite be as aggressive as we had initially anticipated. The area of low pressure does not swing as far to the south as initially anticipated. That being said, it won’t be able to pick up as much moisture from the gulf and that will translate to less rain for the tri-state area. We do expect to see some isolated showers on Sunday, but they do not look to produce too much in the way of measurable rain. That is the long-range forecast. Friday morning we do expect to see a little bit of fog in the area that will quickly burn off and we will end up with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will top out in the mid-60s. Half of the weekend looks pretty good with mostly sunny skies on Saturday and the temperature topping out in the mid-60s again. The aforementioned cloud cover and isolated showers will be with us on Sunday. The cloud cover will prohibit temperatures from warming into the 60s. Beyond that Halloween looks to be mostly sunny and temperatures dropping out of the mid to upper 60s. We will reach the 70-degree temperature Mark Tuesday and Wednesday possibly into Thursday of next week before our next chance of rain rolls through the area near the end of the work week.

