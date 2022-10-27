ROTC cadets take classroom learning into the field with four-day tactical training

MACOMB (WGEM) - On Thursday afternoon, two Boeing CH-47 Chinook helicopters landed on Vince Grady at Western Illinois University to mark the beginning of a four day long journey of field training for ROTC cadets.

Members of the public also had the opportunity to look through the helicopters.

Cadets were then transferred to a rural location in McDonough County to officially begin training. Practicing land navigation and making camp include Thursday’s training.

Day two involves a group focus on tactical training, soldier skills and repelling.

Marksmanship and other hands on military skills will take place on day three, followed by a high ropes training session and tactical movement back to campus from Spring Lake.

Military science professor Carl Oborski said this gives cadets the opportunity to take what they learn in the classroom to another level.

“You can’t replicate in the classroom what you get in the field when you have the challenges of the things you don’t anticipate happening like weather conditions and the nature of human beings,” Oborski said. “This is a leadership development course and you can’t be a leader unless you understand what we expect out of soldiers.”

For WIU senior and battalion commander Moira McMahon, getting to take part in field training exercises better prepares her for the future.

“We are preparing to be second lieutenants in the army, and in order to do that we have to have leadership skills, preparedness and execution skills so we can be successful leaders,” McMahon said.

McMahon said “rucking,” or taking long distance walks with large backpacks is also part of the training. Cadets return to campus Oct. 30.

