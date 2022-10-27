Sheriff’s Department: One person dead in crash that closes Ill. 57

Ill. 57 closed while emergency services respond to crash
Ill. 57 closed while emergency services respond to crash(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Adams County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Sam Smith confirms one person died in a two-vehicle crash on Ill. 57.

Smith reported the crash Thursday has closed Ill. 57 from the Bluff Hall Church area to the Interstate 172 interchange.

Smith said the department is asking the public to stay out of the area while emergency services respond and deal with the crash.

He had no timetable for when the highway might reopen.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cougar photo
Cougar sighting in Western Illinois
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
William Jones
Charges filed after more evidence reportedly found in disgraced police chief’s home
Kelsey Whitley
Eugene Field Elementary Principal placed on administrative leave
Courtesy: Bailey Miner
VIEWER VIDEO: 6 guests, 1 employee injured in a train derailment at Silver Dollar City

Latest News

JWCC
JWCC announces next president Bryan Renfro: “It’s a dream come true”
Residents playing a color and shape matching game Qwirkle.
Liberty Village of Pittsfield makes changes to better care for Alzheimer’s residents
A student looks over an assignment during class.
2022 Illinois report card released
2022 Illinois report card released
Knox County School District to acquire more electric buses
Knox County School District to acquire more electric buses