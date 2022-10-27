Sheriff’s Department: One person dead in crash that closes Ill. 57

QUINCY (WGEM) - Adams County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Sam Smith confirms one person died in a two-vehicle crash on Ill. 57.

Smith reported the crash Thursday has closed Ill. 57 from the Bluff Hall Church area to the Interstate 172 interchange.

Smith said the department is asking the public to stay out of the area while emergency services respond and deal with the crash.

He had no timetable for when the highway might reopen.

