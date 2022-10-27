STATE REPORT CARD: QPS follows state trend in graduation rate

QUINCY (WGEM) - Gov. Pritzker announced the 2022 Illinois State School Report Card and National Assessment of Education Progress results Thursday at Morton West High School in Berwyn, a near-west suburb of Chicago.

The Illinois report card for the 2021-2022 school year shows the highest high school graduation rate in over a decade for the state. That’s a trend that Quincy Public school also follows.

The 2022 report shows QPS’ four-year graduation rate at 83.1%. That’s up from 77.9% in the 2021 report and 76.9% in the 2020 report.

QPS 4-Year Graduation Rate (WGEM)

The Illinois State Board of Education says college and career readiness rebounded last year with an 87.3% graduation rate. Illinois schools have historically seen lower rates of graduation for Black and Hispanic students, but the 2022 data show their graduation rates have grown each year since 2018.

The rate of freshmen on track to graduate in 2022 also rebounded to pre-pandemic levels at 86.6%. Pritzker said students have shown resilience throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It hasn’t been easy, but you’ve done it,” Pritzker said in the packed gymnasium. “So when tough moments come later in your lives, remember what you’ve managed through already and remember that your state is rooting for you. We are really cheering you on.”

Although QPS saw a spike in graduation, the report gives two schools in the QPS district a Summative Designation of Targeted. It defines a Targeted school as one in which one or more student groups is performing at or below the level of “all students” group in the lowest performing 5% of schools.

Quincy School District Summative Designation

As far as the state goes, there is still concern over chronic absenteeism across the state. 30% of Illinois students missed 10% or more of the last school year. ISBE said 48% of Black students and 36% of Hispanic students were chronically absent from school. The Pritzker administration hopes a new $12 million grant will help combat chronic absenteeism.

