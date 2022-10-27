VIEWER VIDEO: 6 guests, 1 employee injured in a train derailment at Silver Dollar City

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Silver Dollar City reports six guests and one employee suffered injuries in a train derailment at the theme park on Wednesday. Emergency crews say the injuries are minor to moderate.

Courtesy: Bailey Miner
Courtesy: Bailey Miner(KY3)

The incident happened Wednesday evening aboard the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train at the theme park near Branson. The train crash happened around 6 p.m. The train was nearly full of passengers when it crashed.

In viewer videos, you can see the cars on the ground. You can also see wheels on the tracks without the cars.

Investigators with the Division of Fire Safety are headed to Silver Dollar City to investigate.

Silver Dollar City released this statement to KY3 News:

Silver Dollar City confirms that earlier this evening, sections of the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train derailed from the track. Onsite paramedics provided emergency care until first responders arrived. Six guests and one employee have been transported by ambulance to nearby medical facilities.

At this time, we are wholeheartedly focused on providing support for guests and team members in partnership with Stone County first responders.

Further updates will be provided as information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelsey Whitley
Eugene Field Elementary Principal placed on administrative leave
Kelsey Whitley
Eugene Field Elementary Principal apologizes for offensive photo
The car flipped twice, then caught fire
One dead after Adams County crash
A pregnant woman from Quincy, IL, was killed in an early morning crash in Limestone County, AL,...
Pregnant Quincy woman dies in Alabama crash
Tree down in Quincy Tuesday afternoon
High winds cause power outages in Quincy

Latest News

Cougar photo
Cougar sighting in Western Illinois
Bryan Renfro
JWCC names next president
Former Illinois Speaker Michael Madigan won't appear at arraignment
Former Illinois Speaker Michael Madigan won't appear at arraignment
Illinois Attorney General candidates face off on SAFE-T Act changes