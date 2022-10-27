VIEWER VIDEO: 6 guests, 1 employee injured in a train derailment at Silver Dollar City

NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Silver Dollar City reports six guests and one employee suffered injuries in a train derailment at the theme park on Wednesday. Emergency crews say the injuries are minor to moderate.

The incident happened Wednesday evening aboard the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train at the theme park near Branson. The train crash happened around 6 p.m. The train was nearly full of passengers when it crashed.

In viewer videos, you can see the cars on the ground. You can also see wheels on the tracks without the cars.

Investigators with the Division of Fire Safety are headed to Silver Dollar City to investigate.

Silver Dollar City released this statement to KY3 News:

Silver Dollar City confirms that earlier this evening, sections of the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train derailed from the track. Onsite paramedics provided emergency care until first responders arrived. Six guests and one employee have been transported by ambulance to nearby medical facilities.

At this time, we are wholeheartedly focused on providing support for guests and team members in partnership with Stone County first responders.

Further updates will be provided as information becomes available.

