WGEM Sports Breaking News: Thursday (October 27) Quincy High Announces That Rick Lawson Is The Blue Devils New Head Baseball Coach

Quincy University Graduate And Former Blue Devil Assistant Set To Take Over The Reins Of The QHS Baseball Program
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -Quincy Sr. High School has announced that Rick Lawson is the new Head Baseball Coach for the Blue Devils.

Coach Lawson is a Beardstown High School product. While attending Beardstown, he played golf, basketball, and baseball. His high school baseball team made it to the sweet sixteen in the state tournament.

Coach Lawson went on to play baseball as a pitcher/outfielder at John Wood Community College. He later transferred to Quincy University to continue his baseball career as a pitcher and outfielder. While at QU, he was a member of a record breaking team. The ‘99 Hawks and the ‘00 Hawks still hold the record with a combined 85 wins and 30 losses. The ‘99 Hawks had a record of 43-13 with a NCAA Tournament Bid, and the ‘00 Hawks had a record of 42-17 winning the GLVC. He also pitched for the Quincy Gems.

Coach Lawson started his coaching career with the Blue Devils in 2008 and 2009 under the tutelage of Head Coach Randy Mettemeyer. Lawson served as the Blue Devils pitching coach. Coach Lawson wanted to continue to help build, instruct, teach, and guide young baseball players, so he developed the Gem City Bombers travel baseball program. He has been coaching travel baseball for six years. Coach Lawson has also been an assistant coach at the Junior High level for four years. He has also been an assistant coach for the Blue Devils for the past two years.

Coach Lawson received a bachelor’s degree from Quincy University, and currently is employed through Titan Wheel. Coach Lawson and his wife, Kelley, reside in Quincy and have three children: Jansen, Cameron, and Ty.

--QHS Athletic Dept. Release

