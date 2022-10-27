WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (October 25) QHS Lady Blue Devils Volleyball Team Prepares To Face Pekin In Class 4A Regional Semi’s Tonight

QHS Head Coach Kate Brown Offers Pre-Game Breakdown On Post-Season Match
QHS Volleyball Team Set To Face Pekin In Class 4A Regional Tourney Play
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It’s a big night for the (17-17) Quincy High volleyball team. The Lady Blue Devils are set to host (21-13) Pekin this evening in during the Class 4A Regional Semifinals on the QHS campus. Pekin and Quincy High played earlier this season with the Blue Devils falling 2-0 back in August. The players on the Quincy roster believe they are a much better team at this point of the season than they were when the “Blue & White” faced the Lady Dragons during their Early Bird Tournament two months ago.

We’ll check in with Blue Devils senior Carley Owsley and head coach Kate Brown for a breakdown on her squad’s biggest game of the season to date.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

