WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (October 25) Quincy Notre Dame Soccer Team Will Have To Wait 24 Hours For Their IHSA Class 1A Super-Sectional Showdown

“Mother Nature” Causes A Post-Season Delay For Bloomington Central Catholic And QND
QND Soccer Team Will Now Play In Super-Sectional On Wednesday Against Bloomington Central...
QND Soccer Team Will Now Play In Super-Sectional On Wednesday Against Bloomington Central Catholic
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Due to rain and wet conditions, today’s IHSA Class 1A Super-Sectional soccer game featuring Quincy Notre Dame and Bloomington Central Catholic has been pushed back 24 hours.

We’ll have more details from Chillicothe, Illinois where the BCC Saints and QND Raiders are now set to square off on Wednesday. Game time is now set for 4:30 p.m.

