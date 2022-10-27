WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (October 26) QND Raiders Focusing In On Facing Undefeated Macomb This Weekend On The IHSA Post-Season Gridiron

IHSA Football: “Blue & Gold” Now (5-4) On The Season
QND Raiders Focused In On Facing (9-0) Macomb On The IHSA Playoff Gridiron This Weekend
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy Notre Dame football team is set to begin their 2022 postseason journey this Saturday in McDonough County. That’s where the (5-4) Raiders will square off against undefeated Macomb during first round IHSA playoff action in Class 4A. The Bombers will be playing at home in front of a crowd that’s expected to be the largest of the season to see the “Orange & Black” in action. The Bombers are (4-0) playing at home while the Raiders have posted a (2-2) slate playing on the road this season. QND beat Granite City and Burroughs High, on the road, during their final 2 regular season games to become “playoff eligible.” The Bombers closed out their regular season slate with an impressive 46-0 win against Illini West in Carthage last Friday to move to (9-0) on the year under head coach Tanner Horrell.

The WGEM Sports-Cam ventured to 10th & Jackson earlier today to check in with QND head coach Jack Cornell. The 5th year Raiders field general took timeout to offer a quick scouting report on MHS.

