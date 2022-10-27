WGEM Sports Update: Thursday (October 27) Great Lakes Valley Conference Preaseason Women’s Basketball Poll Released

GLVC Coaches Pick The QU Lady Hawks To Finish 11th On The Hardwood This Season
QU Hawks Women's Basketball Standout Sarah Nelson Started All 29 Games Last Season
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The Great Lakes Valley Conference announced the 2022-23 women’s basketball preseason poll on Thursday (Oct. 27) which was voted on by the league’s coaches. The Quincy University Hawks were picked to finish 11th for the upcoming regular season. The Drury University Panthers were picked to win the conference earning 144 votes and 12 out of the 13 first-place votes.

Under second year head coach, Kaci Bailey, the Hawks finished last season with an overall record of 9-20 and 5-15 in GLVC play. The Hawks return 3rd team All-GLVC performer Beth Matas Martin for the 2022-23 season. Matas Martin led the team with 11.1 points per game appearing in 28 of 29 games.

The Hawks also return Sarah Nelson (Quincy High Grad) who averaged 9.9 points per game while starting in all 29 games last season. The 2022-23 roster will feature 10 newcomers to the Hawk program, with five returners. The other three returners include Emma Knipe, Gabby Burns and Grace Flanagan.

Coach Bailey and her team will debut in an exhibition contest on November 1st in Macomb, Illinois against the Western Illinois University Leathernecks. The regular season will begin in Hillsdale, Michigan at the Midwest Regional Crossover against Ursuline College.

---QU Hawks Release

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

