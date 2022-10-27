WGEM Sports Update: Thursday (October 27) Western Illinois University Forward Amy Andrews In The Summit League Soccer Spotlight

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -Western Illinois University has announced that Leathernecks forward Amy Andrews has been named First Team All-Summit League for her performances this season. League officials made the official announcement earlier today.

By earning her spot on the All-League team, Andrews joins Ashley Hoch as the only players in Leatherneck women’s soccer history to be named to at least three All-League teams.

“She deserves it,” stated WIU head soccer coach Josee Primeau. Primeau also indicated, ““I think she came in this year very determined to not necessarily win any accolades – especially individual ones – she just wanted the team to do really well and it says a lot about her character and personality.”

This season, Andrews’ eight goals tied for the second-best mark in the Summit League while her average of one point per game was fourth-best, putting a bow on what has been an incredible collegiate career. Against Eastern Michigan on Aug. 18, she scored two goals, which was the seventh time in her Western Illinois career that she scored two-plus in a game. Andrews really found her groove in the middle of the season, scoring in five consecutive games against Northern Illinois (Sept. 9), Illinois State (Sept. 11), Eastern Illinois (Sept. 16), Oral Roberts (Sept. 23) and again in a 2-0 victory over Kansas City (Sept. 25).

The Birmingham, England, native has quite literally re-written the record book across her past five seasons WIU, ranking as the program’s all-time leading goal-scorer with 34 career goals while also setting single-season records for points, points per game, goals, goals per game, shots on goal, shots on goal per game and tying the program record for goals in a game with four against Illinois State on Aug. 26, 2021. She also ranks among the top-three for points, game-winning goals, shots and shots on goal.

--WIU Athletics Release

