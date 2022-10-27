WGEM Sports Update: Thursday (October 27) Western Illinois University Forward Amy Andrews In The Summit League Soccer Spotlight

Andrews Tallied 8-Goals On The Pitch This Past Season For The WIU Leathernecks
Western Illinois Soccer Standout Amy Andrews Recognized By The Summit League
Western Illinois Soccer Standout Amy Andrews Recognized By The Summit League(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -Western Illinois University has announced that Leathernecks forward Amy Andrews has been named First Team All-Summit League for her performances this season. League officials made the official announcement earlier today.

By earning her spot on the All-League team, Andrews joins Ashley Hoch as the only players in Leatherneck women’s soccer history to be named to at least three All-League teams. 

“She deserves it,” stated WIU head soccer coach Josee Primeau. Primeau also indicated, ““I think she came in this year very determined to not necessarily win any accolades – especially individual ones – she just wanted the team to do really well and it says a lot about her character and personality.”

This season, Andrews’ eight goals tied for the second-best mark in the Summit League while her average of one point per game was fourth-best, putting a bow on what has been an incredible collegiate career. Against Eastern Michigan on Aug. 18, she scored two goals, which was the seventh time in her Western Illinois career that she scored two-plus in a game. Andrews really found her groove in the middle of the season, scoring in five consecutive games against Northern Illinois (Sept. 9), Illinois State (Sept. 11), Eastern Illinois (Sept. 16), Oral Roberts (Sept. 23) and again in a 2-0 victory over Kansas City (Sept. 25). 

The Birmingham, England, native has quite literally re-written the record book across her past five seasons WIU, ranking as the program’s all-time leading goal-scorer with 34 career goals while also setting single-season records for points, points per game, goals, goals per game, shots on goal, shots on goal per game and tying the program record for goals in a game with four against Illinois State on Aug. 26, 2021. She also ranks among the top-three for points, game-winning goals, shots and shots on goal.

--WIU Athletics Release

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports Breaking News: Thursday (October 27) Quincy High Announces That Rick Lawson Is The Blue Devils New Head Baseball Coach

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Blue Devils Select A New Head Baseballl Coach

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (October 25) Illini West Takes On West Hancock At The Class 2A QND Volleyball Regional At “The Pit!”

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Illini West Faces West Hancock On The IHSA Post-Season Volleyball Court

Sports

LIFE OF RILEY: Former QU pitcher Riley Martin turning heads in Chicago Cubs organization

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By John Potts
Martin with a five-year career at QU was named as the relief pitcher on the Chicago Cubs 2022 All-Star Team.

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (October 25) QHS Lady Blue Devils Volleyball Team Faces Pekin High In Their Class 4A Regional Opener In The Gem City

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy High Lady Blue Devils Volleyball Team Back In The Spotlight

Latest News

Sports

QHS Lady Blue D evils Play Host To Pekin On The Volleyball Court

Updated: 22 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (October 25) Hannibal Lady Pirates Face Parkway Central Lady Colts In MSHSAA Class 4 District 4 Championship In St. Peters, Missouri

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Hannibal Lady Pirates Compete For Class 4 District 4 Title On The Volleyball Court

Sports

Hannibal Lady Pirates Compete For District Crown

Updated: 22 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (October 24) QHS Blue Devils Set Their Sights On The Start Of The IHSA Football Playoffs This “Football Friday Night” On The Road

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Standouts Chris Flachs And Jack Mettemeyer Offer Insight On The Road Ahead On The Post-Season Gridiron

Sports

QHS Blue Devil Duo Share Their Thoughts On IHSA Football Playoffs

Updated: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (October 24) West Hancock Lady Titans Volleyball Team Faces Beardstown At “The Pit” During IHSA Class 2A QND Regional Quarterfinals

Updated: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
West Hancock Lady Titans Roll Past Beardstown During Post-Season Volleyball Action