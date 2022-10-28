8th annual Spooktacular raises money for walking trails

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - A Halloween fundraiser is taking place in Fort Madison on Saturday to spread awareness and raise money for more walking trails in Lee County.

PORT, or Promoting Outdoor Recreational Trail, of Fort Madison will host their eighth annual Spooktacular event at the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center Pond Trail.

PORT has received numerous grants over the last eight years to build trails in the city.

They’ve completed three phases of trail building and are fundraising for their final stage, which is a trail running along the Baxter Sports Complex.

PORT chairperson Angie Budnik said this final stage is creating a walking trail that connects all of Fort Madison.

“It’s always a fun family event, we encourage costumes just to make it more fun, but it’s just a great way to get people out using the trails as well as to raise some money for our projects,” said Budnik.

The event will include a 5k and 10k run/walk and a kid’s race around the pond.

Call 319-372-3996 to sign up, or you can message PORT of Fort Madison’s Facebook page.

They will also have registration before the race at 7:30 a.m.

