Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 29th, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries
Birthdays and Anniversaries(WGEM)
By Quentin Wells
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Ronnie Grawe

Brayton Dixon

Emily Wray

Pattie Schutte

Tim Steinkamp

Bristol Taylor

Alayna Fuhler

James Aschemann

Ethel Willingham

Faith Faudere

Hope Spurgeron

Alexander Robles

Trilby Murfin

Mary Geschwandner

Merle Klingele

Khan Moulton

Anita Arnold

Morgan Gillum

Bob Decker

ANNIVERSARIES

Lance & Jeanna Roe

Evan & Brooke Davidson

James & Brooklynn Aschemann

Earl & Jeri Johnson

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 28th, 2022

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: October 28, 2022

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: October 28, 2022

Shared Video

Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 27th, 2022

Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 26th, 2022

Updated: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: October 26, 2022

Updated: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:38 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: October 26, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 25th, 2022

Updated: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:59 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: October 25, 2022

Updated: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:30 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: October 25, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 24th, 2022

Updated: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 23rd, 2022

Updated: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: October 24, 2022

Updated: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:36 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: October 24, 2022