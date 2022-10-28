Breast cancer awareness beyond October

MEPHIS, Mo. (WGEM)- Breast Cancer Awareness Month is coming to a close in a couple of days, but Scotland County Hospital wants you to be aware of the disease year round.

Kate Richmond has known about the dangers of breast cancer for most of her life.

“When I was a young child, my grandmother had breast cancer and had to have a mastectomy, so that has always been something that I worry about,” said Richmond.

Since her grandmother lost her battle to cancer in 2010, Richmond has made it a priority to get a mammogram once every year.

After her annual exam this October, her doctor found an abnormality.

She was called back for a second exam.

“They were hoping that with the new mammogram they wouldn’t possibly see anything, thinking it was just some dark spots but it wasn’t,” said Richmond.

Now she’s waiting six months to get more testing done to see what the abnormality is.

The hospital staff said early detection is the biggest key in keeping breast cancer at bay, as it allows treatment to begin before the disease gets worse.

Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner Sonya See said beyond Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, it’s important that you are giving yourself self exams to ensure that you’re healthy.

She said men can be impacted by breast cancer too, and recommends that everyone look for some of the signs of the cancer.

“Things that are hard that aren’t tender that don’t move, far more concerning than things that are tender or moveable, maybe a little rubbery feeling, something that shows up on one side and not the other,” said See.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s October, come and get your mammogram in November, you know, if that’s when you can do it, it just needs to be done,” said Richmond.

During the month of October, Scotland County Hospital has been offering discounts on mammograms when patients pay in cash.

At $100 dollars, patients got their mammogram and a reading of the results.

