Cornerstone receives $25,000 grant to provide free therapy at Quincy Public Schools

QUINCY (WGEM) - A free mental health program, Comprehensive Youth Services, at Quincy Public Schools is getting a boost in finances to keep the program running.

Cornerstone, which the service is based out of, got a $25,000 grant through the Tracy Family Foundation so the mental health clinic can send a mental health professional to the schools to give struggling students free therapy.

“We see on average about 150 to 200 students in a year,” said Cornerstone Marketing Director Drew Quintero. “There are always far more names on the list than we can help so having the help of the Tracy Family Foundation along with United Way who also helps fund the program is wonderful.”

Quintero said the service has helped students who use it stay out of juvenile detention and also gives them a 99% graduation rate.

