Coroner releases victim’s name in fatal Ill. 57 crash

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Adams County Coroner on Friday released the name of the victim in a fatal crash that happened Thursday afternoon on Ill. 57 and North 400th Avenue, Fall Creek Township.

Coroner Scott Graham reported that John N. Franzine of Quincy was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash.

On Thursday afternoon, the Adams County Sheriff’s Department reported the crash had closed Ill. 57 from the Bluff Hall Church area to the Interstate 172 interchange.

The roadway re-opened around 11:30 p.m.

According to Graham, the incident remains under investigation by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Adams County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police.

