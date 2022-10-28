Few ballots being rejected due to signature problems

QUINCY (WGEM) - With early voting well underway in Illinois for the upcoming elections, county officials are recommending members of the public use extra caution when casting their ballot.

More than 3,000 votes have already been cast in Adams County, equating to a turnout of around 9% so far.

According to Adams County Clerk and Recorder Ryan Niekamp, only a handful of those ballots have been rejected.

Niekamp said many of those rejections were due to issues with signatures.

“Illinois is a signature verification state. So what that means is that we are obligated to verify the signature matches what we have on file. It’s up to the judges, a bipartisan panel of judges, to determine that,” said Niekamp.

He said an additional problem some voters have ran into while voting by mail is forgetting to sign the certification envelope.

If a ballot is rejected, Niekamp said the county will let the voter know and there is a process to follow to be able to cast a new ballot.

“That voter is notified, and they have the right to appeal that. They have to do it here in person. They can always call our office if they have questions, and we can walk them through that process because we want every voter who wants to vote, we want them to be able to cast their ballot,” said Niekamp.

During the appeal, the voter will fill out paperwork to update the signature on file, and then can be given a new ballot to cast.

Anyone wishing to vote early in person will have two extra days to do so before the election, with Saturday early voting starting Oct. 29t.

Saturday early voting will be open from 8:30 a.m. through Noon.

