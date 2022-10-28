Firewood cutting to be allowed at Mark Twain Lake

By Logan Williams
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced that firewood cutting will be allowed starting Nov. 1 in some areas around Mark Twain Lake.

The cutting period will last until Feb. 28 of 2023.

Natural Resource Specialist Aaron Eckelkamp said they are instituting this year’s tree cut due to the rise in the number of dead and dying trees around the lake.

“We have a lot of dead ash trees from the Emerald Ash Borer that came through here about a year ago and it’s just now starting to show on the trees, and they’re now creating hazards, so we are going to go ahead and remove them. So, the ash will make up a majority of the firewood cut this winter here at the lake,” said Eckelkamp.

Some permitted areas may close for a short period of time to accommodate hunting seasons, inclement weather and ground conditions.

Trees that may be cut will be marked with a painted red circle and will be located in the following areas:

  • Ray Behrens Recreation Area Campground
  • Ray Behrens Day Use Area
  • Indian Creek Recreation Area Campground

Additional cutting areas for hunter/fisherman access will become available throughout the season depending on demand, weather and ground conditions.

Anyone wishing to partake in the firewood cutting will first need to get a permit.

“So in order for the public to cut firewood here, they will have to come get a permit here at the visitor center. The fee is $10. That fee will allow you to cut as much firewood as you’d like, it just cannot be sold for commercial use or any income to yourself,” said Eckelkamp.

The fee can be purchased through the fee machine in front of the visitor center, but the permit has to be acquired inside the visitor center from the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The fee machine does not take cash payments.

Anyone cutting the firewood is recommended to keep the wood local to prevent against the spread of disease and the Emerald Ash Borer.

