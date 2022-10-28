Hospital Report: October 28, 2022

WGEM Hospital Report
By Ryan Hill
Published: Oct. 28, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

David K. Garkie, age 52, of Quincy, IL passed away October 27, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. Ball-Davis Funeral Home.

Joanne Sigler, age 89, of Quincy, died on October 26 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Glenn A. Bridgeman, age 89, passed away October 27. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Raymond Bernard Brink, Jr, age 78, of Quincy, died on October 26 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Sharon Lee McDermott, 67 of Canton, Missouri passed away October 26 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois. Arnold’s Funeral Home

Births:

Blessing Hospital Reports:

Kyle & Catitlin Leapley of Hannibal, MO....boy

Josh & Kelsey Lawless of Quincy, IL....girl

