IDPH reports 13,642 COVID-19 cases, 67 deaths over past week

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - 13,642 people in Illinois contracted COVID-19 over the past week. The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported Friday that 67 people died from COVID-related illness since Oct. 21.

The CDC and IDPH reported that 38 counties are now at an elevated community level for COVID-19, compared to 26 counties at risk last week. There are now five counties rated at the high community level and 33 counties labeled for medium risk of spreading COVID-19.

IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said Friday that Illinois and much of the nation are seeing a notable increase in people getting sick from respiratory viruses including the flu, RSV, and COVID-19. Dr. Vohra is urging all Illinoisans to get fully vaccinated.

“Vaccines remain the most powerful tool to prevent serious illness. If you have not gotten the COVID-19 booster and a flu shot for yourself and your eligible children, now is a great time,” Vohra said. “I recommend everyone in Illinois get fully protected. And if you are feeling sick, please stay home, get tested, and call your doctor for help. I encourage all Illinoisans to do all they can to stay safe and healthy as the holiday season approaches.”

Both bivalent vaccines offer added protection from the BA.4 and BA.5 variants that are still the most transmissible across Illinois and across the country.

IDPH is partnering with the Illinois Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics to encourage physicians and parents to ensure children are fully protected from COVID-19 and the flu.

The CDC authorized the updated COVID-19 bivalent vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech for children ages 5 to 11 on October 12. Bivalent vaccines from Moderna were also authorized for children and young adults 6 to 17 on the same day. Doctors, parents and guardians can find resources from ICAAP by clicking here.

IDPH officials reported an average of more than 26,000 doses of the bivalent boosters were given across the state each day during the past week. The department said that is more than triple the daily average of all vaccinations for most of the summer. More than 1.2 million Illinoisans have received a dose of the bivalent COVID-19 vaccines since they were authorized in early September.

32,488 vaccines were given over the last 24 hours. 86.1% of Illinoisans 12 and older have received at least one shot. 77.9% of those people are fully vaccinated. The 7-day rolling average for shots given is 27,509.

The updated booster shots are available at pharmacies, hospitals and other healthcare providers. You can look for a vaccine provider near you by clicking here and searching for bivalent booster availability.

IDPH reported Friday that said 35,235 Illinoisans have died from COVID-related illness since the pandemic started.

State officials reported 3,449 new confirmed and probable cases and 9 deaths on Friday. The case rate 7-day average is now 107 per 100,000 people.

1,080 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in Illinois. 129 people are in the ICU and 48 of those patients are on ventilators.

Ford, Ogle, Pike, Stephenson, and Vermillion counties are listed at the high community level for COVID-19.

The CDC recommends people in areas rated at the high community level should wear well-fitted masks indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status. The organization notes that the recommendation includes masking in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings. People who are immunocompromised or at high risk for severe disease should wear a mask or respirator for greater protection and consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public. The CDC said those people should also have a plan for at-home testing and talk with a healthcare provider if they test positive to learn about oral antivirals and monoclonal antibodies.

Anyone in close contact with someone at high risk for severe disease is advised to consider self-testing to detect COVID-19 infection before contact. The CDC also said those people should wear a mask whenever they are inside with someone at higher risk for disease.

The counties listed at the medium community level are Adams, Boone, Champaign, Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Franklin, Fulton, Gallatin, Greene, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Jo Daviess, Knox, Lee, Marshall, Mason, Morgan, Peoria, Perry, Pope, Saline, Sangamon, Scott, Shelby, Tazewell, Wabash, Warren, Wayne, Williamson, and Winnebago.

Elderly or immunocompromised people living in areas labeled at medium-level risk for COVID-19 should wear masks in indoor places as well. The CDC said those individuals should be up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines and get a second booster shot if eligible.

IDPH data indicated that the risk of hospitalization and severe outcomes from COVID-19 is much higher for unvaccinated people than for people who are up to date on their vaccinations.

The state continues to work with pharmacies and healthcare providers to increase the inventory of various FDA-authorized treatments. IDPH reported there are over 1,200 treatment locations across the state, including all major retail pharmacies. More than 96.7% of the state’s population is within a 10-mile radius of one of these locations.

