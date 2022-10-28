ISP asks for public’s help in 2017 Scott County death

SCOTT COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of the death of a Scott County, Illinois, man.

According to ISP, 33-year-old Andrew Long. was found lying in the street with a head injury on Oct. 10, 2017, near Manchester Park in Manchester, Illinois.

ISP reported that Long was hospitalized for nine days before passing away from his injuries.

ISP said that due to the questionable nature of Long’s death, they are actively looking for any leads that tell them how Long sustained those injuries and why he was found near the park.

ISP is asking anyone with information about this investigation to contact ISP Zone 4 at 217-782-4750 or the Crime Stoppers of Morgan & Scott County at 217-243-7300 or their website.

