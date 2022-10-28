JWCC announces next president Bryan Renfro: “It’s a dream come true”

JWCC
JWCC(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The next president of John Wood Community College Bryan Renfro said he is excited for a chance to lead the school.

Bryan Renfro was announced as the college’s pick on Wednesday night.

“It’s a culmination of a career for me,” Renfro said. “We call Quincy, Adams, and Pike County home, so it’s a dream come true for me.”

Renfro is looking forward to continuing the school’s work-skills development programs.

He is now wrapping up his duties as vice president of academic instruction at Paris Junior College in Texas.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cougar photo
Cougar sighting in Western Illinois
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
Ill. 57 closed while emergency services respond to crash
Sheriff’s Department: One person dead in crash that closes Ill. 57
William Jones
Charges filed after more evidence reportedly found in disgraced police chief’s home
Kelsey Whitley
Eugene Field Elementary Principal placed on administrative leave

Latest News

Rick Lawson Selected As The New Head Baseball Coach At Quincy High
WGEM Sports At Six: Thurs. (October 27) Rick Lawson Set To Take Over The QHS Baseball Program As Head Coach
Residents playing a color and shape matching game Qwirkle.
Liberty Village of Pittsfield makes changes to better care for Alzheimer’s residents
A student looks over an assignment during class.
2022 Illinois report card released
2022 Illinois report card released