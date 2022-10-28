JWCC announces next president Bryan Renfro: “It’s a dream come true”

QUINCY (WGEM) - The next president of John Wood Community College Bryan Renfro said he is excited for a chance to lead the school.

Bryan Renfro was announced as the college’s pick on Wednesday night.

“It’s a culmination of a career for me,” Renfro said. “We call Quincy, Adams, and Pike County home, so it’s a dream come true for me.”

Renfro is looking forward to continuing the school’s work-skills development programs.

He is now wrapping up his duties as vice president of academic instruction at Paris Junior College in Texas.

