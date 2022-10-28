Liberty Village of Pittsfield makes changes to better care for Alzheimer’s residents

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Liberty Village of Pittsfield is using the latest research on color to help residents with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.

The new Fitness for the Mind program started Oct. 6.

Memory Lane’s director Jenny Eyler said it’s part of a new system to assess patients and what stage of dementia they are in, with color playing a big role.

“Each disease is assigned a different program.” Eyler said. “So then we know which programs are going to benefit our patients the most.”

Four of the facility’s residents--Erma Knapp, Marjorie Roseberry, Bill Lidgard, and Reggie Kemp--were playing a color and shape game named Qwirkle, facilitated by the staff there. That’s one example of exercising their minds while also having social interaction.

Eyler said staff were trained to assist residents based on those latest studies.

Color contrast is also playing a role. The Memory Lane residents now have black toilet seats contrasted with the white bathroom to help with spatial impairment.

“It’s to decrease falls,” said the facility’s acting administrator Michelle Hartland. “Since we put this into place, haven’t had any more falls in the bathrooms. We’ve had none since the changes there.”

Another big change is switching out traditional white table settings with red plates and cups. The study shows it increases food intake by 25%.

“Their brain goes through a lot of changes that affects the vision,” Eyler said. “Sometimes individuals have a hard time differentiating white colored food from a white plate.”

Latest research is showing that people with Alzheimer's or dementia will have a more improved diet with a simple switch in table setting color. Red plates will help the patients feel hungier and make the food more visible since vision impairment and weight loss are some symtoms associated with the disease. (WGEM)

Physical fitness is embedded in the program too, called A.J.’s Fitness.

Patients will also be assisted with exercise routines.

“We want to make sure we’re staying on the cutting edge of memory care,” Eyler said.

Eyler said this change allows for more individualized care.

The Memory Lane program also kicked off in Keokuk’s River Hills Village.

