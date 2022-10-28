Perfect Friday forecast. Plus, a peak at what to expect this weekend

By Whitney Williams
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:04 AM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off our Friday morning with temperatures in the 30s to low 40s. Even though winds are light, we have a slight wind chill. Feels like temperatures are in the 20s to 30s. An expansive high pressure system remains draped over the northeast, but it stretches through the Tri-States to near Omaha, Nebraska. Therefore, it will continue to impact our forecast today. Likewise, a dry airmass remains firmly established over the region. We will have abundant sunshine, with only a few passing thin upper-level cirrus clouds. Daytime highs will be very seasonable, in the low 60s. The clear skies will continue into tonight with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

After another chilly morning tomorrow, the rest of the day will shape up beautifully again. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer, in the mid 60s. We will have mostly sunny skies through much of the day, with just some thin upper-level clouds passing through hardly unnoticed. More clouds will start to arrive later in the evening and night. This will be due to an approaching cut off low pressure system that is currently over Texas.

The low pressure system will pass through the area on Sunday, leading to mostly cloudy skies. This low looks to be close enough to give us the chance for just a *few* light scattered showers. Especially for the southern tier of the Tri-States. The bulk of the rain from this system will fall to our south near St. Louis and southern Missouri.

