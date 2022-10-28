Pike County Animal Shelter faces budget problems

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - The Pike County Animal Shelter has possibly gone over their annual budget.

Pike County officials said the budget, which is set to $120,000, has an estimated expenditure of $325,000. Vice chairman Andy Borrowman said the shelter’s overtime would be the main culprit since they have been faced with staffing shortages.

“The animal warden has not been the warden for a year yet,” said Borrowman. “She was an assistant before. So we have to help her to understand the budget system a little bit better so she will keep an eye on the budget.”

However, Borrowman said the need for overtime roots from the shelters overflowing cats and dogs. The county is looking for a solution to redirect resouces.

“Finding a rescue place for them where they can be adopted out at a larger rate is imperative,” Borrowman said. “Which will also cut down on necessary overtime.”

Borrowman said it’s possible higher revenue could balance things out. The board is set to review the figures again at their budget meeting on Tuesday.

