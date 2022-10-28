Pike County veteran, wife to share stories at All Wars Museum

By Clare Edlund
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - The Pike County All Wars Museum will close down for the season starting on Veterans Day. Before they close, the museum plans to bring local veteran James Miller and his wife Teresa to share individual stories and answer questions.

Miller is a 20-year war veteran originally from Pike County, but now residing in Hannibal. Teresa will tell stories about her time as an army wife.

“It should be unique because it will bring the military spouse’s side of it,” said Museum Curator Bob Norris.

Norris said a big part in Miller’s career was his time spent in Vietnam flying the brand new Cobra helicopter.

“He has almost 1800 combat hours in those 2 years that he flew,” Norris said.

The event takes place at 2 p.m. on Sunday Oct. 28 at the All Wars Museum located on 320 Illinois St.

