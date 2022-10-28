Pumpkins in the Park returns to Hannibal Saturday

By Logan Williams
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - In honor of the last Central Park Farmers Market of the season, Hannibal Parks and Recreation announced the return of Pumpkins in the Park on Saturday.

For the ninth straight year, painted and decorated pumpkins will fill the park at the same time as produce stands and vendors for the last market of the year.

Mary Lynne Richards with Hannibal Parks and Recreation said she is excited to see everyone bring their pumpkins.

“Bring your pumpkins to the park around 9:00 a.m., and the voting starts at 9:30, and we will announce the winners around 11:30. Tom and Becky will be here, and they’ll be choosing their favorite pumpkin as well,” said Richards.

Anyone not wanting to bring a pumpkin can still have a hand in the fun, as the spectators will vote for their favorite pumpkins.

There are adult and children divisions with the following categories: Scary, Creative, Traditional, Tom and Becky’s Choice and Facebook Favorite.

Richards said everyone always has fun showcasing and seeing all the different pumpkins.

“It’s a lot of fun, you can see a lot of creativity. And we have several different categories, so you might see a traditional pumpkin with a ghost, but you’ll also see pumpkins dressed up as different scary things or different cartoon characters,” said Richards.

Pumpkins cannot be carved for this event.

You can find out more information by clicking here.

