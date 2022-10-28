QPS Foundation kicks off Dream Big Campaign fundraiser

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Public Schools Foundation ‘Dine to Dream Big Campaign’ kicks off Friday with a food truck festival.

Organizers said this year’s event is bigger than last year’s, running a full week and featuring 13 restaurants and five food trucks. They said the money raised will go toward the foundation’s fall grant program.

Fundraising and Special Events coordinator Lindsay Knudson said they are already halfway to their goal of raising $200,000 for this year’s Dream Big Campaign.

She said the money raised helps the Foundation grant requests for various projects from schools and teachers across the district.

“We want to be able to support our teachers as much as possible,” Knudson said. “We have incredible teachers in the Quincy Public Schools District and we want to help them teach the kids and have these tools that they can use to help them the things they want to do,” Knudson said.

The week will end with the Night to Dream Big gala next Friday. Knudson said that will feature a raffle, silent and live auction and other activities.

She said last year’s campaign raised $310,000, and the Dine to Dream Big event is their biggest contributor, accounting for up to half of their money, potentially going beyond that, which can help fund further grant requests.

Program coordinator Faith Mountain said they have received 25 grant requests from teachers across the district with requests varying from a few hundred to thousands of dollars.

She said some of the applications they have received are for playground equipment and art supplies like a pottery wheel. She said they have also been getting more requests for technology items so the more money they can get, the better.

“Exceeding our goal, even meeting our goal is really important for the Quincy Public Schools Foundation because it’s what keeps us going,” Mountain said. “By keeping us here, it not only allows us to find ways to help the schools but it also helps us fund our pillar areas which are things like athletics, curriculum, technology, and fine arts.”

She said the extra money allows them to provide funds for grants up to $25,000 while any leftover money rolls over for future grants and any other requests teacher might put in for.

For more information on which restaurants are participating and on the gala, you can go to the Quincy Public Schools Foundation website.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.