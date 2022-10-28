Storm system tracks south but will still impact region

By Brian Inman
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
A better shot at rain late next week
A better shot at rain late next week(Max Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - Saturday starts off with some sunshine and then we will have increasing cloud cover throughout your Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Saturday night should stay dry but we bring in the potential for some isolated showers on Sunday. Temperatures will be a touch cooler on Sunday due to the cloud cover and isolated showers. We are not expecting any real measurable rainfall totals out of this wave of low pressure. It could be a 10th of an inch of rain in the very southern and southeastern portions of the Tri-State area. Monday is Halloween and it looks like it will be a fabulous fall day for the region. We do expect temperatures to top out in the mid-60s and the temperatures at trick-or-treating time will be right around the mid-50s. The forecast stays dry through the majority of the work week we do introduce the potential for some more scattered showers next Friday.

