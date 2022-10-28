Third annual Veterans Resource Fair held in Quincy

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - On Thursday, local veterans went to the Kroc Center to learn about resources available to them.

There were more than 40 local, state and national organizations there to help veterans facing difficulties.

Tri-State Veteran Support Chairman Richard Elsenpeter said this was the third annual event and also the biggest.

Elsenpeter said he is a veteran himself, and putting on the event is a continuation of his service.

“I have served 25 total years with that, so this is kind of a continuation of that service. Brothers helping brothers, getting through difficulties,” he said.

Elsenpeter said if you missed the event Thursday, but are in need of help, you can reach out to Tri-State Veterans Support Group.

