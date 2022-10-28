WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (October 26) Canton Lady Tigers Headed To The Final Four On The MSHSAA Dirt

Lady Tigers Set To Face Marion C. Early In The State Semifinals On Friday In Springfield
Canton Lady Tigers Softball Team Set To Hit The "Final Four" Dirt In Springfield On Friday
Canton Lady Tigers Softball Team Set To Hit The "Final Four" Dirt In Springfield On Friday
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:27 AM CDT
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Canton High School Softball program is back in “The Final Four” spotlight in the “Show Me State.” This Friday in Springfield, Missouri, CHS is set to square off against Marion C. Early in the Class 1 State Semifinals. The 1:30 p.m. match-up will take place at the Killian Softball Complex. When the (25-5) Lady Tigers and the (25-7) Lady Panthers square off on the dirt, softball fans should enjoy a dramatic showdown featuring two high powered teams eager to lock up a berth in the state title game on Saturday.

We’ll take a quick look ‘inside the numbers” as we countdown to first pitch in Springfield.

