WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (October 26) South Shelby QB Trey Countryman Selected As Clarence Cannon Conference Offensive Player Of The Year

SSHS Cardinals Trio Earns CCC First-Team Honors After Posting A (6-3) Slate On The MSHSAA Gridiron
South Shelby Cardinals (QB) Trey Countryman Selected As CCC Player Of The Year
South Shelby Cardinals (QB) Trey Countryman Selected As CCC Player Of The Year
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - South Shelby Quarterback Trey Countryman has turned in a stellar senior season on the prep football gridiron. The Cardinals signal caller has led by example for a squad that posted a (6-3) slate during the regular season. Countryman has been effective in all phases of the game and has drawn high praise from Cards head coach Adam Gunterman throughout the 2022 campaign. In recognition of his outstanding play on the turf this season, it comes as no surprise that he was selected as the Clarence Cannon Conference Offensive Player Of The Year.

Countryman was a unanimous 1st Team selection on the CCC honor roll. The talented QB was joined on the CCC 1st Team by Cards (RB) Kendal Hammond and (WR) Cameron Wiseman. Hammond had 26 carries and rushed for 182 yards (3 TD;s) during South Shelby’s 31-6 win last Friday against Palmyra. Wiseman accounted for 1 touchdown reception. Countryman was 6-of-10 in the passing department during that regular season finale. The multi-sport student-athlete also posted 2 touchdown strikes against the Panthers. Countryman and the Cardinals are scheduled to open Class 1 District 6 Quarterfinal play on Friday (7:00 p.m.) against the Tigers of Scotland County as the postseason gets underway in the “Show Me State.”

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (October 26) QND Raiders Focusing In On Facing Undefeated Macomb This Weekend On The IHSA Post-Season Gridiron

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
(5-4) Quincy Notre Dame Set To Face (9-0) Macomb On Saturday

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (October 25) Quincy Notre Dame Soccer Team Will Have To Wait 24 Hours For Their IHSA Class 1A Super-Sectional Showdown

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Soccer Team Now Set To Face Bloomington Central Catholic On Wednesday

Sports

QND raiders Super-Sectional Game Canceled Due to Weather

Updated: 16 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports Update: Thursday (October 27) Quincy University Hawks Basketball Team Picked To Finish 12th This Season On The GLVC Hardwood

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QU Hawks Basketball Team Picked To Finish 12th On The GLVC Hardwood This Season

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (October 25) QHS Lady Blue Devils Volleyball Team Prepares To Face Pekin In Class 4A Regional Semi’s Tonight

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Blue Devils Ready To Face Pekin In Post-Season Volleyball Action Tonight

Sports

QHS Blue Devils Volleyball Team Ready To Face The Lady Dragons Of Pekin

Updated: 17 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (October 25) Brown County Takes On Griggsville-Perry At The Class 1A Mendon Regional

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Brown County Lady Hornets Volleyball Team Rolls Past Griggsville-Perry

Sports

Brown County Lady Hornets Face Griggsville-Perry In Regional Volleyball Action

Updated: 18 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports Update: Thursday (October 27) Great Lakes Valley Conference Preaseason Women’s Basketball Poll Released

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
GLVC Pre-Season Women's Basketball Poll Released Earlier Today

Sports

WGEM Sports Update: Thursday (October 27) Western Illinois University Forward Amy Andrews In The Summit League Soccer Spotlight

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Western's Amy Andrews Is In The Summit League Soccer Spotlight