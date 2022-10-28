WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (October 26) South Shelby QB Trey Countryman Selected As Clarence Cannon Conference Offensive Player Of The Year

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - South Shelby Quarterback Trey Countryman has turned in a stellar senior season on the prep football gridiron. The Cardinals signal caller has led by example for a squad that posted a (6-3) slate during the regular season. Countryman has been effective in all phases of the game and has drawn high praise from Cards head coach Adam Gunterman throughout the 2022 campaign. In recognition of his outstanding play on the turf this season, it comes as no surprise that he was selected as the Clarence Cannon Conference Offensive Player Of The Year.

Countryman was a unanimous 1st Team selection on the CCC honor roll. The talented QB was joined on the CCC 1st Team by Cards (RB) Kendal Hammond and (WR) Cameron Wiseman. Hammond had 26 carries and rushed for 182 yards (3 TD;s) during South Shelby’s 31-6 win last Friday against Palmyra. Wiseman accounted for 1 touchdown reception. Countryman was 6-of-10 in the passing department during that regular season finale. The multi-sport student-athlete also posted 2 touchdown strikes against the Panthers. Countryman and the Cardinals are scheduled to open Class 1 District 6 Quarterfinal play on Friday (7:00 p.m.) against the Tigers of Scotland County as the postseason gets underway in the “Show Me State.”

