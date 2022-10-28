WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (October 26) QHS Lady Blue Devils Volleyball Team Prepares For Class 4A Regional Championship Showdown Against Normal Community On Thursday

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy High volleyball team is hoping that they can put together another strong effort on their court in 24 hours as they take on (21-12) Normal Community in the biggest game of the season for both squads. Normal and QHS will be competing for the Class 4A Quincy Regional crown in front of a packed house on Thursday evening. The highly anticipated match is set to start at 6:00 p.m.

The (18-17) Lady Blue Devils stunned the Lady Dragons of Pekin High 2-1 in the Regional Semifinals on Tuesday. The “Blue & White” are hoping they can put together the same type of stellar team performance against Normal Community. We’ll check in with Quincy senior setter Naveah Baker and head coach Kate Brown to get their thoughts regarding the chance that the Blue Devils now have to lock up a regional title on their home floor.

