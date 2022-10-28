WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (October 26) Quincy Notre Dame Jumps Out To A Fast Start On The IHSA Soccer Post-Season Pitch Against Bloomington Central Catholic
Class 1A Super-Sectional: (SR) Forward Tanner Anderson & The QND Raiders Roll Past BCC In Chillicothe
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
IHSA Soccer
Class 1A Super-Sectional
Bloomington Central catholic 1
Quincy Notre Dame Raiders 5
QND: Tanner Anderson (3 Goals)
QND: Leo Cann (2 Goals)
(17-6-2) Quincy Notre Dame Advances To The Class 1A Final Four In East Peoria (Friday)
