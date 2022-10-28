WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (October 26) Quincy Notre Dame Jumps Out To A Fast Start On The IHSA Soccer Post-Season Pitch Against Bloomington Central Catholic

Class 1A Super-Sectional: (SR) Forward Tanner Anderson & The QND Raiders Roll Past BCC In Chillicothe
QND Raiders Roll Past Bloomington Central Catholic At Class 1A Super-Sectional
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Wednesday, October 26, 2022

IHSA Soccer

Class 1A Super-Sectional

Bloomington Central catholic 1

Quincy Notre Dame Raiders 5

QND: Tanner Anderson (3 Goals)

QND: Leo Cann (2 Goals)

(17-6-2) Quincy Notre Dame Advances To The Class 1A Final Four In East Peoria (Friday)

