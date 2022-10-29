2nd annual Salvation Army Spooktacular drives foot traffic for charity

Salvation Army Family Store Spooktacular event.
Salvation Army Family Store Spooktacular event.(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Oct. 29, 2022
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Salvation Army Family Store in Hannibal went all out on Saturday for its 2nd annual Spooktacular Celebration.

It’s an event for people of all ages to go shopping dressed up in a costume, enjoy free treats and walk through a spooky tunnel.

The store’s manager Tina Ifert said this event brings in more foot traffic than a typical Saturday with more than 100 customers passing through. Money raised goes back into the community.

“Here at the Salvation Army we love the kids and we like to do things for them,” Ifert said. “So they have a safe place to come. We have cookies, candies, games. We just wanted something fun for the kids.”

She said they have more holiday fun planned.

The store’s Christmas celebration with free games will happen the week before Christmas.

