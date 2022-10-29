Canton Lady Tigers Softball Team Rolls To A 3-2 Victory In The MSHSAA Class 1 State Semifinals In Springfield

CHS Senior Slugger Nariah Clay Leads The Way With A Solo Homer!
Canton Lady Tigers Headed To The Class 1 State Championship Game On Saturday
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Canton Lady Tigers played a strong game against the Lady Panthers of Marion C. Early High School earlier today in Springfield. Canton gave up an early 2-0 lead in the top of the 5th but the Lady Tigers rallied back thanks to a Nariah Clay solo homer to right field that woke up the bats throughout the CHS line-up. Canton put two more runs on the board after the Clay solo homer to seal the 3-2 win over MCE.

The Lady Tigers will now play in the state title game on Saturday at 2:30 pm at the Killian Softball Complex. The CHS Lady Tigers are now (26-5) on the season.

