City of New London looks to invest in cybersecurity

NEW LONDON, Mo. (WGEM) - After the city of Quincy faced a ransomware attack this May, other Tri-State communities want to make sure their information is protected.

The city of New London, Missouri is looking at getting cybersecurity.

New London Mayor Mary White said the city has not had cybersecurity before, but she wants to change that.

White wants to protect things like resident’s tax information and water and sewer bills, as no city is too small to have their information stolen. She said she does not want that information getting leaked, destroyed or held for ransom.

White thinks investing in cybersecurity will greatly protect citizens and improve the community.

“It’s for our benefit, you know, it’s for the good of the community,” White said. “Anything we can do to make our community better, we want to do that. And this is just one thing.”

The Missouri Municipal League recently held a meeting in New London to discuss cybersecurity.

White said at that meeting, a cybersecurity company talked about the importance of backing up files on a cloud, instead of on a flash drive, which could get destroyed in a tornado.

The city plans to discuss next steps at their council meeting on Nov. 14. White said she would like to have cybersecurity in place by Jan. 1.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.