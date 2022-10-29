“Dine to Dream Big” event kicks off with food truck festival

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Public School Foundation kicked off their “Dine to Dream Big” week with a food truck festival.

Families enjoyed dinner and sweet treats from local food trucks in front of Quincy High School.

President Lindsay Ertel said money from the campaign will go toward the foundation’s fall grant program.

Their goal is to raise $200,000 which will fund different school projects.

“So we help to fund the things our district and our taxpayer’s money can’t, and so we fund the extras,” Ertel said. “We fund the things that the school and the district struggle to fund, and so computers, technology. I mean we have gotten things as close to one to one ratio as we can get.”

The Dine to Dream Big event continues this week, with local restaurants giving a portion of their proceeds to the foundation and an award gala.

