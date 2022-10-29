“Dine to Dream Big” event kicks off with food truck festival

food truck dine to dream big
food truck dine to dream big(WGEM)
By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Public School Foundation kicked off their “Dine to Dream Big” week with a food truck festival.

Families enjoyed dinner and sweet treats from local food trucks in front of Quincy High School.

President Lindsay Ertel said money from the campaign will go toward the foundation’s fall grant program.

Their goal is to raise $200,000 which will fund different school projects.

“So we help to fund the things our district and our taxpayer’s money can’t, and so we fund the extras,” Ertel said. “We fund the things that the school and the district struggle to fund, and so computers, technology. I mean we have gotten things as close to one to one ratio as we can get.”

The Dine to Dream Big event continues this week, with local restaurants giving a portion of their proceeds to the foundation and an award gala.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ill. 57 closed while emergency services respond to crash
Sheriff’s Department: One person dead in crash that closes Ill. 57
Ill. 57 closed while emergency services respond to crash
Coroner releases victim’s name in fatal Ill. 57 crash
Cougar photo
Cougar sighting in Western Illinois
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
William Jones
Charges filed after more evidence reportedly found in disgraced police chief’s home

Latest News

City of New London looks to invest in cybersecurity
City of New London looks to invest in cybersecurity
new life church
New Life Pentecostal Church needs hygiene, winter clothes donations
new london cybersecurity
City of New London looks to invest in cybersecurity
Canton Lady Tigers Post A 3-2 Win In MSHSAA Class 1 State Semifinals
WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (Oct. 28) Canton Lady Tigers Softball Team Rollsl To A 3-2 Win At The MSHSAA Class 1 State Semifinals