As farmers markets wrap up, vendors look ahead to next year

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Farmers markets around the Tri-States are starting to wrap up for the season, however, local vendors are already looking ahead for next year.

The Hannibal farmers market had its last run for the year on Saturday in conjunction with the Halloween Spooktacular in Central Park.

The event’s organizer and local vendor Kelsey Ryan said they plan to add a farmers market to New London for the spring.

“I put out feelers back in March and April,” Ryan said. “About possibly putting one in New London. Locals said ‘that’s awesome,’ with gas prices so high they don’t want to travel to Hannibal, so it was definitely something that we need. And I know there’s a lot of crafters so we need to include everybody.”

Ryan said the New London farmers market would go in the city park behind the old school.

The next farmers market season is set to kick off some time in April.

