Hundreds turn out to Trick or Treat in The District

Trick or Treat in the District Event.
Trick or Treat in the District Event.(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Downtown Quincy had hundreds of parents and children dressed up on Saturday for Trick or Treat in The District event.

Volunteers said the idea behind the event is to make accommodations since not every child can eat sweets.

Participating businesses incorporated teal pumpkins on display, which lets those families stopping through know that they can get non-food items.

“I actually have a friend who’s son is unable to have a lot of candy because it has sugar in it,” said volunteer Heather Oheare who was passing out stickers near Loyd’s Gifts and Collectibles. “So I like to offer other options. There are kids that just can’t have the candy, so it’s important that they get to participate in Halloween and enjoy Halloween as much as the others.”

Another safe Trunk-or-Treating event will take place on Sunday from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 1415 Maine St.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ill. 57 closed while emergency services respond to crash
Coroner releases victim’s name in fatal Ill. 57 crash
Ill. 57 closed while emergency services respond to crash
Sheriff’s Department: One person dead in crash that closes Ill. 57
William Jones
Charges filed after more evidence reportedly found in disgraced police chief’s home
Cougar photo
Cougar sighting in Western Illinois
FILE PHOTO: The IDNR said wildlife experts and public safety officials made the decision...
Mountain lion spotted in western Ill. tranquilized, sent to rescue center

Latest News

NWS meteorologists show their partners how they interpret the radar scans from a severe storm...
National Weather Service St. Louis celebrates weather preparedness ambassadors
Hannibal farmer's market wraps up for the season.
As farmers markets wrap up, vendors look ahead to next year
Salvation Army Family Store Spooktacular event.
2nd annual Salvation Army Spooktacular drives foot traffic for charity
Zion Richardson
QU’s Richardson thrilled to be back on basketball court after two years of injuries despite loss to Illinois