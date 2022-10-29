Hundreds turn out to Trick or Treat in The District

QUINCY (WGEM) - Downtown Quincy had hundreds of parents and children dressed up on Saturday for Trick or Treat in The District event.

Volunteers said the idea behind the event is to make accommodations since not every child can eat sweets.

Participating businesses incorporated teal pumpkins on display, which lets those families stopping through know that they can get non-food items.

“I actually have a friend who’s son is unable to have a lot of candy because it has sugar in it,” said volunteer Heather Oheare who was passing out stickers near Loyd’s Gifts and Collectibles. “So I like to offer other options. There are kids that just can’t have the candy, so it’s important that they get to participate in Halloween and enjoy Halloween as much as the others.”

Another safe Trunk-or-Treating event will take place on Sunday from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 1415 Maine St.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.