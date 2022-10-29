National Weather Service St. Louis celebrates weather preparedness ambassadors

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (WGEM) - WGEM News was invited Saturday to tour the National Weather Service (NWS) office that covers the St. Louis region as part of the Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador™ Program.

The program links local NWS offices with community partners such as the media, emergency managers, law enforcement, universities, local businesses and more.

NWS Meteorologist Melissa Mainhart, who is the Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador™ Program liaison for the St. Louis office, said the program was developed to help spread weather safety and preparedness messages throughout the community.

“It’s really hard for us to reach everybody in our community and we want everybody to stay safe. So these different partners, they often will reach parts of the community that we can’t or haven’t yet been able to get into,” said Mainhart.

She said the weather service was excited to welcome people back into the office to see how NWS meteorologists work.

“We wanted to get to see them, talk to them, show them our operations and thank them for being ambassadors,” said Mainhart.

WGEM News became a Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador™ on Sept. 29 of this year.

Anyone interested in finding out more information about the ambassador program, including an application to sign up to become an ambassador, can click here.

Mainhart said another tour is scheduled for next year where the general public will be welcome to see the office. More details will follow in the coming months.

The NWS in St. Louis covers Monroe, Ralls, Shelby, Marion, Knox, Lewis, Adams, Brown and Pike Counties.

The NWS in Lincoln, Illinois covers Scott and Schuyler counties while the NWS in the Quad Cities covers Scotland, Clark, Lee, Hancock and McDonough counties.

Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador™ and the Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador™ logo are trademarks of the U.S. Department of Commerce, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, used with permission.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.