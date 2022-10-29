New Life Pentecostal Church needs hygiene, winter clothes donations

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - A local church is asking for your help to give hygiene products and winter clothes to people in need.

New Life Pentecostal Church in Hannibal will be distributing non-perishable items that can’t be purchased with food stamps.

They are collecting toothpaste, shampoo, deodorant, coats, hats, and more.

Pastor Michael Niffen said there are a lot of local residents who would benefit from this.

“Mainly because we do have a large population that are dependent on food stamps and the items that I just mentioned, you cannot buy with food stamps,” Niffen said.

On Nov. 12, the church will hand out boxes of hygiene products and winter clothing.

Click here for more information on their website.

