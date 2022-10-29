New Life Pentecostal Church needs hygiene, winter clothes donations

new life church
new life church(WGEM)
By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - A local church is asking for your help to give hygiene products and winter clothes to people in need.

New Life Pentecostal Church in Hannibal will be distributing non-perishable items that can’t be purchased with food stamps.

They are collecting toothpaste, shampoo, deodorant, coats, hats, and more.

Pastor Michael Niffen said there are a lot of local residents who would benefit from this.

“Mainly because we do have a large population that are dependent on food stamps and the items that I just mentioned, you cannot buy with food stamps,” Niffen said.

On Nov. 12, the church will hand out boxes of hygiene products and winter clothing.

Click here for more information on their website.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ill. 57 closed while emergency services respond to crash
Sheriff’s Department: One person dead in crash that closes Ill. 57
Ill. 57 closed while emergency services respond to crash
Coroner releases victim’s name in fatal Ill. 57 crash
Cougar photo
Cougar sighting in Western Illinois
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
William Jones
Charges filed after more evidence reportedly found in disgraced police chief’s home

Latest News

City of New London looks to invest in cybersecurity
City of New London looks to invest in cybersecurity
new london cybersecurity
City of New London looks to invest in cybersecurity
food truck dine to dream big
“Dine to Dream Big” event kicks off with food truck festival
Canton Lady Tigers Post A 3-2 Win In MSHSAA Class 1 State Semifinals
WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (Oct. 28) Canton Lady Tigers Softball Team Rollsl To A 3-2 Win At The MSHSAA Class 1 State Semifinals