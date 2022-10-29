WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (October 28) QND Raiders Soccer Team Rolls To A 4-1 Win Over Timothy Christian During Class 1A IHSA State Semifinals In East Peoria

Quincy Notre Dame Headed To The Class 1A State Championship Game Saturday Against Belleville Althoff At 5:00 PM
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 12:45 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy Notre Dame Raiders started slow on the soccer pitch but managed to hold a slim 1-0 lead over Timothy Christian at the half. Later in the second half of their Class 1A State Semifinal showdown in East Peoria, the “Blue & Gold” produced 3 more goals as they cruised to a 4-1 win

. The victory sends QND to the State championship game on Saturday at 5:00 pm. QND senior forward Tanner Anderson scored all 4 goals to lead the Raiders.

