WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (October 28) “Sports Extra” Quincy Blue Devils Stun Chatham-Glenwood In Class 6A Playoff Opener On The Road And Top-Ranked Monroe City Improves to (10-0) On The Season With A Win A Lankford Field QHS (QB) Bradyn Little Passes For 439 Yards & 4 Touchdowns Against The Titans

(QB) Bradyn Little Leads The Quincy Blue Devils To A State Playoff Win On The Road