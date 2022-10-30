Canton Lady Tigers take home Class 1 State Championship Title

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (WGEM) - Tiger Fever was alive at Killian Sports Complex in the heart of Springfield, Missouri. Final score. 4-2 over the previously undefeated Polo Panthers.

To describe how the Canton Lady Tigers softball team won the Class 1 State Championship. I will take you back to the bottom of the fourth inning. Polo was up 1-zip. Panthers had two on, runner was sprinting for home---Macy Glasgow makes an incredible throw to home---Kinsey Biggerstaff flies across the plate to make the tag out. Inning over.

5th Inning. Lady Tigers bats come alive. Macie Fisher will send the ball flying out to the center field fence. Macy Glasgow scores for Canton. It is tied at 1. Next batter is Nariah Clay. Clay lays down a perfect bunt. Fisher becomes a blur who slides for home. Clay is safe. Lady Tigers take the lead for the first time in the game. Then who steps in, but Emma Hultz. The same player who pitched a complete game, retired eight batters and gave up one earned run. Hultz slams the ball out to right center. The Panther outfielder cannot make the catch. Clay and Biggerstaff head home. Hultz completes the comeback with a two-run RBI double.

What really stands out is they danced during the pregame and danced again in the end. After holding up the Class 1 State Championship trophy.

Congrats to the Canton Lady Tigers. Your 2022 Class 1 Champions.

