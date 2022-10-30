Canton Main Street Association hosts chili fundraiser

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CANTON, Mo (WGEM) - In Lewis County on Saturday, the Canton community gathered to continue raising money for a project they’ve been working on for about a year and a half.

The Canton Main Street Association has been working on raising funds to purchase and install a gateway sign off of U.S. Highway 61.

The Main Street Association believes a gateway sign would welcome tourists driving through the Tri-States to visit their community

Chili and Thrills organizers said more than 100 people attended the chili cook-off.

Participants paid a fee to judge the food which will go towards fundraising for the sign.

“Our goal today was to bring business up to this end of town instead of just always on Main Street, we wanted to draw people to come and shop at our shopping area up here,” said Canton Main Street Association Vice President Kristy Horner.

“We’re well over 40 thousand, I would say closer to 45 by the time I count today’s money up know where we’re at, we had quite a few donations today,” said Canton Main Street Association Treasurer Marilee Kay.

Kay said they still have more than $50 thousand to raise.

The Main Street Association has a goal of purchasing and installing the gateway sign by the end of 2023.

You find information on the groups Christmas time fundraiser in December here.

