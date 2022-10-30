Eugene Field Elementary Principal returns to position

Kelsey Whitley
Kelsey Whitley(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - On Sunday, Hannibal Public Schools announced that Eugene Field Elementary Principal Kelsey Whitley will be returning to her duties as principal on probationary status.

This comes after Whitley was placed on administrative leave on Oct. 23.

On Oct. 24, a Facebook post that has since been removed, claiming to be Whitley issued an apology for taking pictures of “offensive” Halloween decorations at a party and then posting them to social media.

HPS said the Board of Education met with Whitley on Saturday in an executive session where they discussed the social media post and its interpretation.

HPS said Assistant Superintendent Shawn Brown will be working directly with Whitley during the 2022-23 school year.

